Prince William and Catherine attend Children's Earthshot Awards in Mumbai
Prince William and Catherine, the Princess of Wales, just celebrated some seriously impressive young changemakers at the first Children's Earthshot Awards in Mumbai.
The event shone a spotlight on children who came up with smart solutions for real-world environmental problems.
Global ambassadors like Nomzamo Mbatha and Robert Irwin joined in to cheer them on at the Museum of Solutions.
Five projects won I CAN awards
Almost 1 million students from 24 Indian states took part in the I CAN Earthshot Challenge.
Five standout projects were awarded: think a budget-friendly cooling device for street vendors in Punjab, biodegradable diyas to cut down Kumbh Mela pollution from Maharashtra, and an electricity-free air filter from Karnataka that made a big difference for clean air.
Schools in Tamil Nadu also got recognized for creative ways to manage waste and reduce vehicle emissions.
Prince William's Earthshot backs environmental ideas
These awards are linked to the global Earthshot Prize founded by Prince William, which backs fresh ideas to help protect our planet, covering everything from nature conservation to fighting climate change.