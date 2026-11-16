Prince William and Kate land in Mumbai, join gully cricket
Prince William and Kate have landed in Mumbai to kick off their India visit.
They jumped right in with a game of gully cricket alongside schoolgirls and Sachin Tendulkar, then relaxed with kulhad chai under a banyan tree, definitely making the most of their first day.
Earthshot Prize ceremony and climate engagements
The main event is the Earthshot Prize ceremony: Prince William's initiative that awards £1 million to projects fighting climate change, with India producing more winners and finalists than any other since the prize began.
The guest list is star-studded, featuring names like Alia Bhatt and Rami Malek.
The couple will also check out Mumbai's metro, learn about sustainable transport, clean energy, responsible manufacturing and environmental protection, meet more Bollywood celebrities, and wrap up their trip by meeting Prime Minister Modi in New Delhi on November 18 to highlight India-UK ties in cricket, fashion and cinema.