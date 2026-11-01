Prince William and Kate Middleton's Anmer Hall allegedly burgled
Anmer Hall, the country home of Prince William and Kate Middleton, was allegedly broken into on November 23.
Thieves are accused of stealing six pairs of cufflinks and a clock after climbing up a downspout to get inside.
Luckily, the royal family wasn't home at the time.
Suspects charged over Anmer Hall break-in
Two suspects, Mirgen Doku, 34, and Arilen Ndoci, 32, both from Albania, have been charged with entering a dwelling with intent to steal and trespassing on a protected site and are now in custody after appearing in court with an interpreter.
A third person is still on the run.
The break-in allegedly left damage to a window frame, but a manager at the Sandringham estate also spotted two men running into a wooded area while conducting a patrol with a thermal spotter.
The case continues with another hearing set for November 30.