Prince William and Princess Catherine in Mumbai for Earthshot awards
Prince William and Princess Catherine are in Mumbai for the 2026 Earthshot Prize awards. The event on November 17 puts a spotlight on India's sustainability wins and aims to strengthen U.K.-India ties.
After the ceremony, they're heading to New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
Prince William called out India's big impact at Earthshot, with several Indian projects making it as finalists and winners.
Indian innovators among Earthshot finalists
Started by Prince William in 2020, the Earthshot Prize is all about finding real solutions to heal the planet by 2030.
This year, Indian innovators Mahila Housing Trust and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility are among the finalists, showing how India is stepping up in environmental action.
The awards will stream exclusively on Prime Video across more than 240 countries and territories, so people everywhere can see what India brings to global sustainability.