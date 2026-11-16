Prince William brought some positive energy to Mumbai as he addressed Earthshot Prize finalists, opening with a friendly Namaste and emphasizing India as an example of the possibilities he sees in the environmental mission.

He described his vision for a rang-birangi duniya, a bright, colorful world where hope and innovation go hand in hand, saying, "There is a phrase in Hindi: rang-birangi duniya, a world full of color. Perhaps that is how we should see the future: not in black and white, not presented as false choices between people and planet, prosperity or nature... but in all its colors."