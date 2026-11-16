Prince William frames 'rang-birangi duniya' vision at Mumbai Earthshot Prize
Prince William brought some positive energy to Mumbai as he addressed Earthshot Prize finalists, opening with a friendly Namaste and emphasizing India as an example of the possibilities he sees in the environmental mission.
He described his vision for a rang-birangi duniya, a bright, colorful world where hope and innovation go hand in hand, saying, "There is a phrase in Hindi: rang-birangi duniya, a world full of color. Perhaps that is how we should see the future: not in black and white, not presented as false choices between people and planet, prosperity or nature... but in all its colors."
Prince William praises Indian finalists
William gave a shout-out to Indian finalists like Mahila Housing Trust, helping women beat extreme heat with cooler roofs, and Mahindra Last Mile Mobility for affordable electric rickshaws.
Princess Kate joined him at the event with a sustainable handbag, a nod to eco-friendly fashion.
The couple also played street cricket and will meet Prime Minister Modi on November 18, showing their ongoing support for real-world solutions to environmental issues.