Prince William hints Australia will host 2027 Earthshot Prize
At the Earthshot Prize Awards in Mumbai, Prince William might have let slip that Australia may host next year's event, saying, "Big year next year, Australia!"
The Earthshot Prize, started by William in 2020, celebrates creative solutions to major environmental problems.
Past ceremonies have taken place in locations like London, the United States, Singapore, South Africa, and Brazil.
Anthony Albanese invited William and Kate
If Australia gets the nod for 2027, it will highlight its strong ties with the Commonwealth.
The British royal family has a long history with Australia (including a visit in 2014).
Recently, Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese invited William and Kate for a visit after King Charles and Queen Camilla toured, so another royal trip down under might be on the cards.