Prince William, Kate Middleton meet 15 Earthshot finalists in Mumbai
Kate Middleton made a surprise appearance in Mumbai, joining Prince William to meet the 15 Earthshot Prize finalists.
The couple arrived together in an electric rickshaw, making a statement about their commitment to the environment and kicking off their first official overseas tour together in four years.
Five Earthshot winners get £1m each
The Earthshot Prize rewards creative solutions to big environmental problems. Five winners will each get £1 million at tonight's ceremony in Mumbai.
The royal couple's visit also includes street cricket and a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, showing they're serious about supporting global sustainability efforts.