Prince William, Kate Middleton ride Earthshot branded e-rickshaw in Mumbai
Prince William and Kate Middleton took a spin in an electric rickshaw along Mumbai's Sea Link, showing their support for eco-friendly travel.
The ride, featuring a Mahindra-made e-rickshaw carrying the Earthshot Prize branding, was part of their push for real-world environmental solutions.
Met Earthshot finalists and Sachin Tendulkar
While in the city, the couple met this year's 15 Earthshot Prize finalists, chatted with former India cricketer Sachin Tendulkar during a lively gully cricket match, and hopped on the Mumbai Metro's Aqua Line to spotlight greener urban transport.
The Earthshot Prize itself gives £1 million each to 5 winners tackling big environmental challenges every year.