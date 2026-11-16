Prince William lauds India's clean energy progress at Earthshot Prize
At the Earthshot Prize 2026 event in Mumbai, Prince William praised India for showing how economic growth and environmental care can go hand in hand.
He highlighted India's rapid progress in clean energy, noting the country had achieved its target of sourcing 50% of its installed electricity capacity from non-fossil fuels five years ahead of schedule.
India's solar capacity has also grown more than 50-fold in a little over a decade.
Indian innovations reach Earthshot Prize finals
India is now a key player in the fight against climate change.
Prince William's shoutout comes as several Indian innovations make it to the Earthshot Prize finals, putting a spotlight on India's growing influence in global sustainability efforts.