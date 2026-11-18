Prince William presents Earthshot Prize in Mumbai for climate solutions
Prince William just handed out the Earthshot Prize in Mumbai, giving five winners a cool £1 million ($1.3 million) each for their game-changing ideas to fight climate change.
The prize, started by William in 2020, spotlights creative fixes for the planet's biggest problems.
Winners span electric transport to conservation
This year's winners include Mahindra Last Mile Mobility (electric transport), PFAS-Free France (fighting toxic chemicals), Niue Ocean Wide Trust (marine protection), Orsted (offshore wind energy), and Bhutan (Himalayan forest conservation).
The ceremony was packed with Bollywood stars, innovators, and environmental advocates, and the royal couple played street cricket in Mumbai, rode in an electric rickshaw, and met leading figures from India's cricket, fashion, and film industries during their visit.