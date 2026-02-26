Prince William wanted Andrew 'banished' after 2019 'BBC' interview

Prince William reportedly urged King Charles and the late Queen Elizabeth to "banish" former Prince Andrew after his controversial 2019 BBC interview. This was revealed by royal author Russell Myers, who told Us Weekly that William was "absolutely adamant" after watching the interview where Andrew defended his friendship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Royal stance William drew a 'red line' over Andrew's interview Myers said, "Refusing to apologize for his relationship and refusing to acknowledge the actual trauma of Epstein victims was an absolute red line for William." He added that William had told Queen Elizabeth and King Charles, "He has to be banished. Andrew has to be rid of both the public and the private royal family."

Royal family impact Would William have taken measures to keep Andrew away? Myers further explained that Andrew's connection to Epstein, who died in 2019, "has been a stain on the royal family," including King Charles. He added that if William were king, he "would have taken certain measures to have Andrew completely out of the picture." However, Myers said, "William understands that his father needs to take the lead on this, and he's willing to support him in any way he can."

