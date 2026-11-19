A tragic case is unfolding in Florida, where prosecutors say Sonia Exelby, a British woman struggling with mental health issues, was lured to the US by Dwain C Hall and then killed in October 2025.

Hall allegedly connected with Exelby online. She had posted online about wanting someone to end her life and had visited a website depicting graphic sexual abuse of women, where Hall and other men contacted her, and investigators have tied him to her disappearance using cellphone data and a video found on his phone.