Prosecutors say Dwain C Hall lured and killed Sonia Exelby
A tragic case is unfolding in Florida, where prosecutors say Sonia Exelby, a British woman struggling with mental health issues, was lured to the US by Dwain C Hall and then killed in October 2025.
Hall allegedly connected with Exelby online. She had posted online about wanting someone to end her life and had visited a website depicting graphic sexual abuse of women, where Hall and other men contacted her, and investigators have tied him to her disappearance using cellphone data and a video found on his phone.
Prosecutors present shovel with Exelby's blood
Prosecutors have presented evidence such as a shovel with Exelby's blood and transactions on her bank cards.
They say he picked her up at Gainesville airport and took her to an Airbnb, where more suspicious evidence turned up.
A message from Exelby showed she was scared of Hall.
While Hall denies murder and says he has denied killing Exelby, the trial continues as both sides argue over whether there's enough proof of his involvement.