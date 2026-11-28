Protect Our Neighbors Act aims to let deportees petition USCIS
A new proposal called the Protect Our Neighbors Act is aiming to help immigrants who've lived in the US for at least 10 years but have final deportation orders.
If passed, it would let them petition US Citizenship and Immigration Services for any lawful status for which they were eligible once their orders expire, a big shift for people who've built lives here but face being sent away.
About 1.19 million could get permanent residency
About 1.19 million people already living with final orders of removal might get a shot at permanent residency if this becomes law.
The bill sets strict rules: expired deportation orders can only be renewed if DHS shows, by clear and convincing evidence, that a significant reason for the delay was unrelated to administrative or funding problems and that renewal is in the public interest based on new evidence.
It's still early days. The bill needs Congress and presidential approval before anything changes.