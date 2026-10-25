Protesters waving Palestinian flags enter Rome Colosseum, clash with police
World
On Saturday, hundreds of young protesters waving Palestinian flags entered the Colosseum in Rome and clashed with police.
This was part of a growing wave of demonstrations that spread to Italy over the weekend, with crowds cheering inside the ancient arena before being removed by law enforcement.
Italy protests over Gaza and costs
The unrest is not just about international issues: thousands also marched in cities like Milan and Turin to voice frustration over both the Gaza conflict and rising living costs at home.
The protests show how global events and local challenges are fueling discontent in Rome and across Italy.