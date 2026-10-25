Protests in France and Spain spark clashes, mass arrests
Big protests erupted in France and Spain this weekend, with things getting heated fast.
In France, nearly 1,000 people were arrested as crowds rallied against rising living costs and school funding, called by the "Yellow Vests" movement.
Paris saw police using tear gas and water cannons on masked protesters who threw objects and fireworks at police.
Over in Barcelona, fires broke out and shops were looted around Plaza de Catalunya, leading to 100 arrests.
Student unrest underlines broader European discontent
Both countries are seeing frustration bubble over. French protests (called Acte II) drew hundreds of thousands nationwide and led to a huge security response.
In Spain, posts also used the slogan Institut Indignats. Both phrases refer to indignant or dissatisfied high school students.
Barcelona's mayor warned that acts of vandalism will not go unpunished and that the guardians of minors involved could face legal consequences.
Overall, these protests highlight bigger issues young people are feeling across Europe right now.