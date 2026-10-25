Protests in France and Spain spark clashes, mass arrests

Big protests erupted in France and Spain this weekend, with things getting heated fast.

In France, nearly 1,000 people were arrested as crowds rallied against rising living costs and school funding, called by the "Yellow Vests" movement.

Paris saw police using tear gas and water cannons on masked protesters who threw objects and fireworks at police.

Over in Barcelona, fires broke out and shops were looted around Plaza de Catalunya, leading to 100 arrests.