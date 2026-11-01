Putin fires Murmansk governor Andrei Chibis amid embezzlement allegations
Big news from Russia: President Putin has just fired Andrei Chibis, the governor of Murmansk, after serious corruption charges.
Chibis was arrested at a Moscow airport and is accused of embezzling more than one billion rubles that were meant for local infrastructure.
He's also suspected of transferring the funds abroad illegally.
Chibis held at least 2 months
Chibis will be held for at least two months while the investigation continues.
His lawyer says Chibis is sure he'll clear his name and insists he acted in the region's best interests.
This all comes as Chibis was dismissed after being detained on corruption charges.