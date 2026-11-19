Russian President Vladimir Putin has asked European officials to come to Moscow for fresh talks on the Ukraine conflict.

This move comes as the US encourages Europe to get more involved in finding peace.

As Putin put it, "We need to understand what Europe will bring to these negotiations. And so, through diplomatic channels, we invited the Europeans to come to Moscow in order to establish their position," Putin told reporters in China late Thursday.

"After that, we will decide in what format we will continue the dialogue with Ukraine."