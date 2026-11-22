Russian aggression could lead to World War III: UK general
What's the story
Lieutenant General Matthew Jones, the United Kingdom's head of defense intelligence, has warned that Russian President Vladimir Putin's increasingly aggressive stance toward the West could lead to a serious miscalculation. He cautioned that such actions could result in a wider conflict, potentially escalating into World War III. "My greatest fear is the risk of a significant miscalculation," Jones said at the Cambridge intelligence seminar.
Stance clarified
Jones cites reckless incidents involving Russia
Jones emphasized that the UK is not looking for a confrontation with Moscow but will defend its national security and that of its allies.
He cited several reckless incidents involving Russia, including a drone attack in Leipzig, Germany, and the sinking of merchant ships in Romania's Black Sea waters.
Other incidents mentioned were an arson attack on a Ukrainian business in London and the near shootdown of an RAF Rivet Joint aircraft over the Black Sea.
Preparedness emphasized
UK government emphasizes need for military readiness
The UK government has also stressed the importance of preparing for potential military threats.
Defence Secretary Wes Streeting said Britain must be ready for war by 2030.
However, Jones clarified that this timeline is not a prediction of an imminent attack but a reflection of the risks facing the country and its allies.
Escalating tensions
Foiled assassination plot and missile incident raise tensions
Recent incidents have further strained relations between Russia and NATO.
In Denmark, authorities foiled a plot to assassinate a US-Ukrainian citizen, allegedly linked to Russian intelligence.
UK Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband expressed solidarity with Denmark over the attempted assassination on "NATO ally territory."
Separately, Poland reported two Russian missiles and a suspected drone landing on its territory during military exercises involving European troops.