"Look, the very nuclear briefcase is right behind," Yevgeny Popov, a propagandist with the Russia-1 channel, was seen on video saying as a naval officer was seen walking with the briefcase.

He asks the officer, "Hello, is this the nuclear briefcase?"

"Yes," the officer replied.

The presenter then asks "that very one?" prompting the officer to reply, "this very one."

Putin arrived in Shenzhen for the APEC summit and for a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.