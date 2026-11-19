Did Putin take his nuke briefcase to China summit?
What's the story
Russian state television has aired what it claims to be President Vladimir Putin's nuclear briefcase during his visit to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China. The footage, broadcast by the Kremlin-controlled channel Russia-1, shows a naval officer carrying a briefcase at the event. When asked by a correspondent for the channel if it was the nuclear briefcase capable of ordering a strike, the officer replied "yes."
Summit agenda
'Hello, is this the nuclear briefcase?'
"Look, the very nuclear briefcase is right behind," Yevgeny Popov, a propagandist with the Russia-1 channel, was seen on video saying as a naval officer was seen walking with the briefcase.
He asks the officer, "Hello, is this the nuclear briefcase?"
"Yes," the officer replied.
The presenter then asks "that very one?" prompting the officer to reply, "this very one."
Putin arrived in Shenzhen for the APEC summit and for a trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Donald Trump.
Twitter Post
Watch video here
⚡️ Putin took his “nuclear briefcase” with him to China— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) November 18, 2026
As if anyone still doesn’t know what it’s actually for 💩
Looks like Russian propagandists have completely run out of cards if they’ve started talking about this too... pic.twitter.com/vFs3F0gDZo
Briefcase explained
What is Russia's nuclear briefcase?
The "Cheget," as Russia's nuclear briefcase is called, was introduced in the 1980s under Mikhail Gorbachev. It serves as a secure communication tool between the president and military command.
It is usually carried by a Russian naval officer with the president at all times but it is rarely filmed
Two other such briefcases are held by Russia's Minister of Defense and Chief of General Staff.
Briefcase bearers
Briefcase carried by officer from Special Service for Strategic Communications
The Dossier Center, an independent Russian investigative outlet, reported that officers from the Special Service for Strategic Communications, known internally as Service 'K,' carry these briefcases.
It said that its investigation revealed that between 2021 and 2025, at least 53 people have been associated with this secretive service.
"Despite the sensitivity of their work, many of the officers live relatively modest lives, mostly in a closed town outside Moscow," the report said.