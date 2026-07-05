Qatar removes ban on maritime navigation for all vessels
What's the story
Qatar has lifted its temporary ban on maritime navigation for all vessels, effective immediately. The decision comes as a reversal of a suspension imposed last month amid rising regional tensions involving Iran, Israel, and the United States. The move is aimed at ensuring safe passage through vital Gulf waterways that are critical for global energy and trade markets.
Official announcement
Ministry urges ship operators to comply with regulations
In an official statement on X, Qatar's Ministry of Transport announced the resumption of maritime navigation activities for all types of vessels and ships. The ministry urged ship operators and maritime stakeholders to comply with all applicable regulations and safety instructions. It also stressed that vessels should be equipped with the necessary safety and security equipment to ensure safe voyages through these critical waterways.
Previous advisory
Advisory issued last month
The recent announcement reverses a June 29 advisory that had instructed all vessels to suspend sailing and maritime activities until further notice. This was due to security concerns in the region amid heightened tensions in the Gulf over the Iran-Israel-US conflict. The Gulf region is home to some of the world's busiest energy shipping routes, making any disruption closely monitored by global energy and trade markets.