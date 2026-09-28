Qatar mediates Iran US talks after Trump rejects Hormuz plan
World
Qatar is stepping up as a mediator between Iran and the US in New York, even though President Donald Trump just shot down Iran's latest proposal.
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi is expected to meet Qatari mediators on Tuesday to discuss a week-long plan: Iran says it'll reopen the Strait of Hormuz if the US lifts sanctions and ends blockades.
Mediators tweak proposal as Iran awaits
Even with President Trump's Saturday rejection, diplomacy isn't off the table. Qatar and other mediators are tweaking the proposal, while Iran waits for an official response from the US
Araghchi says Iran is open to talks but wants to see the United States's "final position" before making any big moves.