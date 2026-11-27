Qiulae Wong's Opportunity Party holds New Zealand's balance of power
New Zealand's election just got interesting: 38-year-old centrist Qiulae Wong and her Opportunity Party now hold the balance of power.
Prime Minister Christopher Luxon's conservative bloc ended up one seat short of a majority, while Labour and its allies trailed behind.
With her party's seven seats, Wong gets to decide who actually forms the next government.
Luxon must negotiate with Qiulae Wong
Luxon, who previously ruled out working with Wong, now has no choice but to negotiate, especially since her big asks include serious climate action and banning bottom trawling (which his usual allies don't support).
This whole shake-up shows that voters are moving away from the major parties, looking for fresh voices like Wong's on issues like climate change and evidence-based centrism.