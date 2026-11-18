Quad announces Indo-Pacific maritime surveillance collaboration using AI and cybersecurity
India, the US Australia, and Japan (also known as the Quad) are teaming up to make the Indo-Pacific region safer.
At their latest summit, they announced a big push for better maritime surveillance using artificial intelligence (AI) and cybersecurity.
The new Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration will help these countries share information and keep a closer eye on regional waters.
Quad exercise may benefit Indian startups
The Quad also has a joint maritime exercise lined up for 2027 with P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft to boost teamwork and protect key shipping routes.
For India, this opens doors for its defense technology sector (especially startups working on drones and autonomous systems) to collaborate with global partners.
Plus, these new technologies could end up helping not just the military but also ports and maritime agencies if Indian companies can demonstrate product reliability, technological capabilities, data security and the ability to operate alongside systems used by partner countries.