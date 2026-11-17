Quad holds 1st summit outside a member country in Manila
The Quad summit is happening today in Manila, marking the first time these leaders have met since 2024 and the first-ever outside a member country.
It's a big moment, with US President Trump returning for his second term and Japan's new Prime Minister Ms. Takaichi making her debut.
The main focus? Making sure countries have steady access to key minerals and keeping shipping routes safe.
Quad highlights maritime security, supply chains
The Quad (that's India, Australia, Japan, and the U.S.) is all about keeping things stable in the Indo-Pacific.
This year's Manila meet highlights how serious they are about tackling maritime security threats and global supply chain issues.
There might even be a new Quad Business Forum announced.
At its core, this summit is another step in showing that these four countries are sticking together to handle challenges in a fast-changing world.