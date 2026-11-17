Quad leaders gather in Manila ahead of Trump's Shenzhen talks
Heads up: the leaders of India, the US Japan, and Australia (also known as the Quad) are meeting in Manila today, ahead of Trump's proposed meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen.
It's President Trump's first Quad summit since starting his second term, and it's happening alongside the ASEAN and East Asia summits.
Quad addresses China assertiveness, maritime security
The main focus? Tackling China's growing assertiveness in the Indo-Pacific.
The leaders will talk about making supply chains stronger, boosting maritime security, and teaming up on tech: emerging technologies.
They're also expected to discuss maritime security, critical minerals, supply-chain diversification, and emerging technologies.
This is the first time since 2021 that they're meeting outside a member country, showing how serious they are about working together as regional dynamics keep shifting.