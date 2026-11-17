Quad leaders in Manila back free and open Indo Pacific
The heads of the Quad (India, the US Japan, and Australia) met in Manila today and made it clear: they are sticking together for a "Free and Open Indo-Pacific."
Their big focus? Tackling cross-border terrorism, stepping up on AI innovation, boosting maritime security, and working together to keep cyberspace safer.
Quad welcomes maritime surveillance collaboration
The group welcomed a new Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to help each other track what is happening at sea and share information more easily.
In 2027, their respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context.
With cyber threats rising, they also agreed to ramp up cybersecurity efforts.
Plus, with an eye on the future, the Quad is pushing for smarter use of AI across the region and will bring business leaders together next year to strengthen economic ties.