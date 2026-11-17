The group welcomed a new Indo-Pacific Maritime Surveillance Collaboration to help each other track what is happening at sea and share information more easily.

In 2027, their respective P-8 and P-3C patrol aircraft are scheduled to fly in a maritime exercise for the first time in a Quad context.

With cyber threats rising, they also agreed to ramp up cybersecurity efforts.

Plus, with an eye on the future, the Quad is pushing for smarter use of AI across the region and will bring business leaders together next year to strengthen economic ties.