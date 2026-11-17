Quad leaders in Manila vow to uphold Indo-Pacific stability
India, the US Australia, and Japan just wrapped up a Quad summit in Manila, where they called out "strongly oppose any destabilizing or unilateral actions that seek to change the status quo, including by force or coercion, which escalate tensions and undermine regional peace and stability," in the Indo-Pacific.
The leaders made it clear they're sticking together to keep peace and won't accept anyone trying to shake up the region by force or threats.
Quad details maritime cybersecurity AI accelerator
The summit rolled out new plans for regional security: think better maritime tracking through a joint surveillance project, a fresh cybersecurity partnership to handle online threats, and a military exercise with patrol aircraft set for 2027.
Tech was also front and center: there's an AI Accelerator coming to coordinate and fund efforts to support trusted AI access, deployment, and technical assistance across the Indo-Pacific, plus a business leaders' forum planned for early 2027 to strengthen economic ties.