Quad leaders meet in Manila to counter China's economic pressure
Leaders from Australia, India, Japan, and the US just held their first Quad summit in two years, meeting up in Manila to talk strategy for the Indo-Pacific.
Their big focus? Pushing back against China's economic pressure and keeping key shipping routes safe.
Trump summed it up as aiming for "peace through strength."
Quad agrees new critical minerals deals
India's Prime Minister Modi highlighted how the Quad is teaming up on maritime security, tech, and making supply chains more reliable.
The group called out actions that threaten regional stability and agreed to new deals on critical minerals.
They're also planning joint naval exercises soon, with this year marking nearly a decade since the Quad's revival; they're looking ahead to their next big meeting in early 2027.