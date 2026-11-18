Quad rolls out Manila summit plans to boost trade, connectivity
India, the US Australia, and Japan (the Quad) just rolled out new plans to boost trade and keep the Indo-Pacific region connected.
Announced at their Manila summit, these moves focus on safer seas and push back against actions that threaten stability in the area.
Quad backs supply chains, undersea cables
The Quad is stepping up efforts to secure key supply chains and support new undersea cable projects: think faster internet across borders.
They are also launching their first maritime exercise in a Quad context in Guam next March to tackle issues like illegal fishing.
Plus, a big business forum is set for Mumbai in early 2027 to help these countries work closer together on technology, security, and economic growth.