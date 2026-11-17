Quad unveils more-than-$85 million AI boost at Manila summit
The US India, Japan, and Australia (also known as the Quad) just rolled out a big plan to challenge China's growing influence in tech.
Announced at their Manila summit today, the strategy includes a more-than-$85 million boost for AI projects across the Indo-Pacific, something President Trump called "They're all talking about this is bigger than the Industrial Revolution. Bigger than the Internet."
US commits $10 million for mineral recovery
The Quad also wants to rely less on China for key minerals. They've set aside a separate US commitment of $10 million to upgrade mineral recovery in India and Southeast Asia.
Plus, they're launching a new Business Leaders's Forum to get companies working together, with more talks in Tokyo tomorrow about funding and partnerships, all aimed at making the region more self-reliant and future-ready.