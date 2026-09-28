Rachael Harvey-Purkiss and Allison Condon killed volunteering in Romania crash
World
Two British women, Rachael Harvey-Purkiss and Allison Condon, lost their lives in a car accident in Romania while volunteering with Homeward Bound, a UK-based organization that helps street dogs in Turkey.
The crash also claimed the lives of seven dogs; two are missing and one survived.
Their loss has deeply affected both their community and the animals they cared for.
Tributes and fundraisers launched after deaths
Both women were known for their passion to help animals. Condon's sister shared that they were "did this work purely for love" and chose to give their time, energy, and hearts to rescuing dogs because it meant everything to them.
Local groups have paid tribute to their kindness, with fundraising pages set up to support their families during this tough time.