Rare yellow-bellied sea snake found at Bolsa Chica State Beach
A rare yellow-bellied sea snake, easy to spot with its bold yellow-and-black colors, was found at Bolsa Chica State Beach in Orange County.
This marks just the eighth time one has been seen along California's coast, and most of these sightings are thanks to El Nino warming up the ocean.
Because this snake is highly venomous, officials are reminding everyone to look but not touch.
San Diego museum helps sea snake
The snake was alive but struggling when found, so experts from the San Diego Natural History Museum stepped in to help and study it.
If you see a sea snake like this, let park staff know exactly where you spotted it. Don't try to handle it yourself.
El Nino prompts iNaturalist reports
El Nino is bringing warmer waters and some unusual marine visitors with it.
Officials want people to log any rare wildlife they see using the iNaturalist app, which helps scientists study the effects of warming ocean waters along California's coast.