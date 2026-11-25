Ras al-Khaimah bus-truck crash kills 13, Indian consul meets families
A tragic bus-truck crash in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, took 13 lives, including Indians, when a passenger bus carrying 41 people slammed into a truck that had stopped along the roadside following a mechanical fault on Tuesday.
On Wednesday, India's Consul General in Dubai E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the families of some of the victims to offer condolences and promise support from Indian authorities during this tough time.
Consulate confirms Indian victims, 24/7 helpline
The Indian consulate has confirmed that Indians are among the victims and is working with local officials to speed up all formalities.
Families have started identifying loved ones lost in the accident.
For anyone needing information or help, there is now a 24/7 helpline at 800-46342.