A tragic bus-truck crash in Ras al-Khaimah, United Arab Emirates, took 13 lives, including Indians, when a passenger bus carrying 41 people slammed into a truck that had stopped along the roadside following a mechanical fault on Tuesday.

On Wednesday, India's Consul General in Dubai E Vishnu Vardhan Reddy met the families of some of the victims to offer condolences and promise support from Indian authorities during this tough time.