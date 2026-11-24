Raskin points out that Hadrian Automation received nearly $1 billion in US Navy and Army contracts in March and Juul Labs got Food and Drug Administration clearance to keep its electronic cigarette products on the market in July 2025, four months after 1789 Capital had taken a stake in the company, after Trump Jr. joined the firm in late 2024.

Both Trump Jr. and the company say they have done nothing wrong, and the company says it welcomes legitimate congressional oversight and has no intention of being held hostage to political gamesmanship; Juul Labs says it is cooperating, while others have not commented yet.