Raskin seeks communications between 4 companies and 1789 Capital
Rep. Jamie Raskin is digging deeper into Donald Trump Jr.'s investment firm, 1789 Capital.
He is now asking four companies, Hadrian Automation, Juul Labs, Polymarket, and GrabAGun, for two years' worth of communications with 1789 Capital and other select documents.
The main concern: did these companies get a leg up thanks to insider connections?
Hadrian contracts and Juul clearance questioned
Raskin points out that Hadrian Automation received nearly $1 billion in US Navy and Army contracts in March and Juul Labs got Food and Drug Administration clearance to keep its electronic cigarette products on the market in July 2025, four months after 1789 Capital had taken a stake in the company, after Trump Jr. joined the firm in late 2024.
Both Trump Jr. and the company say they have done nothing wrong, and the company says it welcomes legitimate congressional oversight and has no intention of being held hostage to political gamesmanship; Juul Labs says it is cooperating, while others have not commented yet.