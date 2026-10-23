Raul Torrez fines Meta $25 billion over privacy and moderation
Meta (the company behind Facebook) just got hit with a $25 billion fine from New Mexico's attorney general, Raul Torrez.
The state says Meta misled users about how it handles privacy and moderates content, a penalty based on a calculation of more than $219 billion before the judge reduced the penalty to $25 billion.
Meta calls the fine a "tax on speech" that could threaten its future in New Mexico.
Meta replaced fact-checkers with Community Notes
A big reason for the fine is Meta swapping out third-party fact-checkers for Community Notes, which critics say makes it easier for misinformation to slip through.
Meta is fighting back, warning this could set a risky precedent for free speech online.
The case also ties back to the Cambridge Analytica scandal, adding more pressure on tech companies to be transparent about user data and moderation choices.