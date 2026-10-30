Record number of officials expelled from China's Communist Party
What's the story
China's Communist Party has expelled a record number of officials during its recent fifth plenum. The gathering, which had 25.8% of its members absent this year, had the highest absence rate in modern Chinese history. The confirmed expulsions include Zhang Youxia (former second-in-command in the military) and Ma Xingrui (former party secretary for Xinjiang), among others. This is the highest number of absences in modern Chinese history and highlights President Xi Jinping's focus on strict internal discipline within the party.
Purge escalation
Focus on Xi's anti-corruption campaign
The plenum was dedicated to the theme of party governance, with a specific focus on Xi's anti-corruption campaign.
Since taking power in 2012, Xi has intensified efforts to root out corruption, targeting high-ranking officials in the party and military.
The Central Military Commission, which commands China's People's Liberation Army, has been significantly purged under this campaign.
Military overhaul
Restructuring of military leadership
The Central Military Commission now has only two members: Xi and Zhang Shengmin, who is known for his anti-corruption stance.
Zhang was recently promoted to the Politburo, becoming the sole military representative in the senior leadership body.
This reshaping of military leadership underscores Xi's commitment to internal discipline and anti-corruption efforts within both the party and the armed forces.
Strategic purge
Strengthening the party's resilience
Xi's anti-corruption campaign is seen as a way to ensure the party's long-term resilience and sustainability.
It seeks to build a disciplined system that can support Xi's political priorities over leadership cycles.
Despite the disruptions caused by these purges, analysts believe they are intended to strengthen the party against future challenges rather than simply removing rivals, as per Reuters.
Leadership continuity
Xi set to extend his rule
The plenum also set the stage for the 21st Party Congress in 2027, where Xi is likely to extend his rule for another five years.
Despite speculation about a possible change in Xi's role, analysts expect him to remain at the helm of the party.
State media have emphasized that Xi's consolidated authority is key to political stability and national rejuvenation efforts in China.