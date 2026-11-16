Regulators from 38 countries warn Ukraine faces winter nuclear risk
Nuclear safety regulators from 38 countries are warning that Ukraine faces a higher risk of a nuclear accident this winter.
With Russian attacks hitting Ukraine's power grid, the systems that keep nuclear reactors cool could fail, raising fears of radioactive leaks.
Regulators are urging Russia to stop these strikes to avoid disaster.
Blackout could endanger Ukraine's 9 reactors
Officials say a major blackout could put all nine Ukrainian reactors at risk, drawing comparisons to the Chornobyl disaster.
Per Strand, who leads two European nuclear safety groups, said, "Because of this new tactic of the Russians, clearly the highest risk will be this winter for a nuclear accident."
European countries must work together on their emergency preparedness to tackle the possible consequences of a nuclear accident, since any fallout wouldn't stop at borders.