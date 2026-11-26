Report says Shin Bet used torture to obtain Palestinian confessions
A new report says Israel has been using torture to get confessions from Palestinian detainees, through Shin Bet.
Out of 42 cases reviewed over the last decade, more than 75% of detainees confessed after allegedly being tortured.
This comes as Israel considers expanding the death penalty for Palestinians in terrorism-related cases, raising big concerns about fair trials.
Israel's 1999 sleep deprivation ban flouted
The report highlights ongoing abuse like sleep deprivation and painful stress positions, even though deliberate sleep deprivation was banned by Israel's Supreme Court back in 1999.
One striking case involved a Palestinian lawyer interrogated for more than 552 hours, with his conviction based on statements made under pressure.
Despite more than 1,680 complaints about Shin Bet interrogations between 2001 and 2024, not a single indictment has followed.
The group behind the report is criticizing these practices amid initiatives to expand the death penalty.