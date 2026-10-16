Republican lawmakers push bill raising H-1B threshold near $140,000

A new bill from Republican lawmakers aims to bump up the H-1B-dependent-employer exemption threshold from $60,000 (a number that hasn't changed since 1998!) to a dynamic standard equal to two times the SSA national average wage index, which would put the threshold at nearly $140,000.

The Protecting American Workers Through H-1B Modernization Act, led by Rep. Glenn Grothman and Sen. Jon Husted, is designed to make sure companies don't bypass American workers by hiring foreign talent at lower pay.