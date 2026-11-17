Republicans outspent Democrats yet Democrats won both chambers in 2026
For the first time in years, Republicans spent more than Democrats on the 2026 midterm elections, $5.51 billion to $5.11 billion, with record $12.06 billion in total ad spending.
Big names like Elon Musk chipped in, with Musk alone giving over $366 million into campaigns.
TV ads still dominate campaign spending
Even with this spending edge, Democrats took control of both the House and Senate and flipped key seats in Texas and Kansas.
TV ads still got the biggest slice of campaign dollars, but digital platforms like connected TV are catching up fast as parties try new ways to reach voters.