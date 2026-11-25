Rescue teams search for trapped West Java gold miners
Rescue teams are racing to find dozens of miners who got trapped after a gold mine in West Java, Indonesia, on November 23.
Heavy rain left workers stuck underground near Bogor, a mountainous area 60km south of the capital Jakarta.
Miners in illegal mine 100m deep
The miners are believed to be around 100 meters deep in an illegal mine, not run by the state-owned company Antam.
Reports say up to 30 people could be affected.
This tragedy highlights how risky unregulated mining can be and why better safety and oversight are urgently needed across Indonesia's mineral-rich regions.