Rescuers seek 29 miners at illegal West Java gold mine
Rescue teams in Indonesia are working to find 29 miners believed trapped when sudden flooding hit an illegal gold mine on Monday.
Heavy rain caused a nearby river to flow into the shaft, flooding a deep shaft in West Java while the miners were still inside.
Their current situation isn't clear yet, and hopes are pinned on the ongoing rescue efforts.
Jakarta chief says rescue operation complicated
Crews started draining water from the shaft early Wednesday, but limited access and poor visibility are slowing things down.
Jakarta Search and Rescue Agency chief Desiana Kartika Bahari said the operation was complicated due to these tough conditions.
This incident is a stark reminder of how risky illegal mining can be in Indonesia, where many rely on such dangerous work for their livelihood.