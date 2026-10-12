Review says ADHD and autism may be over-diagnosed in England
World
A new review says ADHD and autism might be getting over-diagnosed in England, which could mean some people aren't getting the right help for other issues.
The review, launched by Health Secretary Wes Streeting, points out that diagnosis rates are rising even though overall prevalence rates have stayed broadly stable.
Government plans to regulate assessment providers
The report explains that students and workers often need a formal diagnosis to access extra support, so there's pressure to get labeled.
There's also been a big jump in autism diagnoses among boys ages 6 to 11, from just 0.4% in 2000 to 6.3% in 2025.
Now, the government plans to regulate assessment providers so only those who really need help get diagnosed, while making sure no one gets missed either.