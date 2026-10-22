Rhode Island sues Meta alleging profit from scam ads
World
Rhode Island is suing Meta, claiming the company let scam ads run wild on Facebook, Instagram, and WhatsApp, and made money from it.
Announced by Attorney General Peter Neronha, the lawsuit is the first time a US state has taken Meta to court over scams like these.
The move follows a similar lawsuit in California.
Meta says removed 159 million scam ads
Meta says the lawsuit doesn't hold up and points out it removed over 159 million scam ads over the past year.
Still, Rhode Island argues internal records show Meta allowed about 15 billion risky scam ads every day, often targeting older adults.
The state wants tech giants like Meta to do more to protect users from online fraud.