Rival zama zamas open fire at Wedela tavern killing 18
World
A tragic shooting in Wedela, South Africa, left 18 people dead after rival illegal mining groups, known locally as zama zamas, opened fire at a local tavern at the weekend.
The attack was shockingly violent, with AK-47 casings scattered across the scene and the community still struggling to process what happened.
Eight suspects at large, residents fear
With eight suspects still at large, fear hangs over Wedela.
Residents like Nonyameko Bekezulu, who lost her husband in the attack, say daily life now feels uncertain and tense.
The township's closeness to abandoned mines has made it a hotspot for illegal miners fighting for control, a problem fueled by gangs and organized crime that continues to disrupt everyday life here.