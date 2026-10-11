Riyadh airport attack kills 12, injures 309, Trump backs Saudis
World
After an attack on Riyadh's King Khalid International Airport, leaving 12 dead and 309 injured, President Donald Trump called the attack "terrible" and voiced support for Saudi Arabia, saying, "The Saudis are good fighters."
The strike was blamed on Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis.
Saudi-led coalition calls attack war crime
The Saudi-led coalition labeled the attack a "full-fledged war crime" and promised a strong response.
Victims included people from several countries, not just Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, a June 2024 White House statement put the number of US military personnel in the kingdom at approximately 2,321, mainly at Prince Sultan Air Base, helping with defense systems like Patriot missiles and THAAD.