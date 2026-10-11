Riyadh airport missile strike kills 12, Saudi-led coalition blames Houthis
World
A missile strike hit Riyadh airport in Saudi Arabia on Sunday, killing 12 people, including one Indian national, and injuring around 300 others.
The attack has been blamed on Yemen's Houthi rebels by the Saudi-led coalition.
The Indian embassy has confirmed the loss and is helping the family with arrangements to bring their loved one home.
Indian embassy supporting bereaved family
The embassy has reached out to support the bereaved family during this tough time.