Riyadh airport reopens Terminals 1 and 2 amid Houthi claims
King Khalid International Airport in Riyadh is set to reopen Terminals one and two this Sunday, even as Yemen's Houthi rebels claim to have targeted Saudi airports.
Domestic flights will run from Terminal one, while Terminal two will handle international routes on Saudi carriers.
With the current security situation, travelers are being urged to double-check their flight status before heading out.
Air India carriers suspend flights
After the Houthi threats, Air India and Air India Express have paused flights to and from Riyadh and Dammam until November 7, while services connecting to Jeddah will be suspended until October 31.
If you've booked with them, you can either get complimentary rebooking options or full refunds, so keep an eye out for updates from your airline before you travel.