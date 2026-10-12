Riyadh airport struck by projectile on Sunday amid Houthi attacks
World
Riyadh's airport was struck by a projectile on Sunday, just a day after another attack killed 12 people and injured 300.
Saudi authorities say the latest strike left more people hurt, as fighting with Houthi rebels ramps up.
Saudi Arabia seeks international help
These back-to-back attacks are the deadliest in a Gulf Arab nation since the Iran war began.
Airports and oil sites have been targeted, putting global oil supplies and shipping routes at risk.
With its missile defenses running low, Saudi Arabia is now asking for international help to keep its skies safe.