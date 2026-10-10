Riyadh flights paused after attack at King Khalid airport

Flights in and out of Riyadh are on pause after an attack at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday.

Eyewitnesses described a loud explosion and emergency crews rushing in.

In response, Air India and Air India Express have canceled their Riyadh flights, joining Akasa, Etihad, and Qatar Airways in adjusting schedules.

The move comes as Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia have been ramping up lately.