Riyadh flights paused after attack at King Khalid airport
World
Flights in and out of Riyadh are on pause after an attack at King Khalid International Airport on Saturday.
Eyewitnesses described a loud explosion and emergency crews rushing in.
In response, Air India and Air India Express have canceled their Riyadh flights, joining Akasa, Etihad, and Qatar Airways in adjusting schedules.
The move comes as Houthi missile attacks on Saudi Arabia have been ramping up lately.
Confirm Riyadh flight status with airline
If you've got plans to fly to or from Riyadh soon, check directly with your airline for updates or options like refunds and rescheduling.
With flight suspensions now stretching until mid-October for some carriers, it's a good idea to stay flexible while safety concerns remain high in the region.